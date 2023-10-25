copy link
Uniswap Community Votes on Investing in Ekubo Protocol
Binance News
2023-10-25 10:54
According to Foresight News, the Uniswap community is currently voting on whether to invest in the Ekubo Protocol. The voting is set to end on October 28 at 11:59 Beijing time, with the current opposition rate at 59.46%. Ekubo Protocol is a Starknet ecosystem AMM protocol built by Moody Salem, a former team engineer supervisor at Uniswap.
