Arbitrum Community Votes on Proposal to Reward Early Contributors
Binance News
2023-10-25 10:46
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Arbitrum community initiated a vote on the 'Empowerment for Early Contributors: Community Arbitrator Proposal', which ended on November 1 at 06:12 Beijing time, with a current support rate of 99.6%. The proposal suggests allocating 500,000 ARB tokens as rewards for Arbitrum community members, known as 'arbitrators'. Twenty-five arbitrators will evenly share the 20,000 ARB tokens.
