Arbitrum Community Votes on Proposal to Reward Early Contributors

According to Foresight News, the Arbitrum community initiated a vote on the 'Empowerment for Early Contributors: Community Arbitrator Proposal', which ended on November 1 at 06:12 Beijing time, with a current support rate of 99.6%. The proposal suggests allocating 500,000 ARB tokens as rewards for Arbitrum community members, known as 'arbitrators'. Twenty-five arbitrators will evenly share the 20,000 ARB tokens.

