Oak Grove Ventures Invests In Web3 Data-Driven Influencer Network Aki Network
Binance News
2023-10-25 10:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Oak Grove Ventures has disclosed its investment in Aki Network, a Web3 data-driven influencer network. Aki Network utilizes on-chain data products and influencer (KOL) network influence to transparently and verifiably track the promotional performance of crypto KOLs. This helps businesses and individual users accurately assess promotional activities and make more informed decisions.
