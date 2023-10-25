Analyst Warns Against Current XRP Purchases Amid Price Surge

According to CryptoPotato, IncomeSharks, a Twitter user, has warned traders against purchasing XRP at its current price, labeling potential traders as 'emotional FOMO buyers.' XRP's price peaked above $0.58 on October 24 amid a broader crypto rally. Ripple's multiple partial wins against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could be influencing XRP's price, with a pivotal trial set for 2024. IncomeSharks advised traders to stay away from XRP, reminding them that they had the chance to invest in the ecosystem in the past 15 months when the price was between $0.30 and $0.60. The analyst argued that those who are about to hop on the bandwagon could be classified as 'emotional FOMO buyers.' Ripple's native token has been at the forefront of the broad cryptocurrency market rally lately, with its price surpassing the $0.58 level on October 24, hitting a two-month peak. Apart from following the green wave in the sector, XRP's explosion could be attributed to Ripple's winning streak against the US SEC. The company has secured three vital partial court victories, giving it a major hand in the lawsuit. A favorable outcome of the lengthy battle in spring 2024 could prompt an additional XRP rally.

