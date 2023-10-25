Maestro Router Vulnerability Identified And Fixed, Token Trading Resumes

According to Foresight News, the Maestro router vulnerability has been fully identified and fixed, allowing transactions to resume normally. However, tokens in SushiSwap, ShibaSwap, and ETH PancakeSwap pools will remain temporarily unavailable. Previously, the Maestro router was attacked, prompting the team to take action and cancel all router functions. Affected users will receive full refunds, with the team currently returning approximately 280 ETH. For unaffected users, funds are secure as router functions have been completely canceled, and transactions conducted through the robot have been temporarily closed. During this attack, wallets were not affected, as it was solely targeted at the router.

