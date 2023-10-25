Wintermute And Amber Group Repay 20 Million WLD To Worldcoin Multisig Wallet

According to Foresight News, The Data Nerd has reported that in the past 24 hours, Wintermute and Amber Group have repaid 20 million WLD to the Worldcoin multisig wallet. Wintermute repaid 15 million WLD, while Amber Group repaid 5 million WLD. Previously, on October 23, Foresight News reported that the originally scheduled repayment of 100 million WLD loans in October had been reduced to 25 million WLD, with the remaining 75 million WLD postponed until December.

View full text