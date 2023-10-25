Saudi Arabia's Neom Tech & Digital Establishes Neom Investment Fund

According to Foresight News, Neom Tech & Digital, a subsidiary of the Neom city construction project led by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has announced the establishment of the Neom Investment Fund (NIF) to support the construction and development of 14 priority areas in Neom. NIF will invest in technology startups worldwide through mergers, acquisitions, and venture capital, with a focus on pioneering growth companies and next-generation industries. NIF will also establish joint ventures and partnerships with large multinational corporations, institutional investors, and innovators within Neom. As part of its establishment, NIF announced a new round of investments in companies such as Pony.ai, Regent, Boom Technology, BlueNalu, and Animoca Brands.

