PeckShield Detects Theft of 37 Million JOE Tokens Due to Maestro Routing Vulnerability
Binance News
2023-10-25 08:10
According to Foresight News, PeckShield has detected that Fake_Phishing188297 exploited a Maestro routing vulnerability to steal approximately 37 million JOE tokens. However, there are still about 26 million JOE tokens available in the pool. This attack has caused the price of JOE to drop by 30%.
