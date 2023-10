Ethernity Announces Launch of Fixed Staking V2 on October 26

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, certified NFT project Ethernity has announced the launch of Fixed Staking V2 on October 26 at 3:30. This product is the second iteration of fixed staking offered by Ethernity, with a reserved incentive budget of 50,000 ERN tokens as a reward pool.