Ethernity Announces Launch of Fixed Staking V2 on October 26
Binance News
2023-10-25 07:05
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, certified NFT project Ethernity has announced the launch of Fixed Staking V2 on October 26 at 3:30. This product is the second iteration of fixed staking offered by Ethernity, with a reserved incentive budget of 50,000 ERN tokens as a reward pool.
