Galxe Launches Permissionless Space For Users To Create Digital Communities
Binance News
2023-10-25 06:46
According to Foresight News, Web3 credential data network Galxe has announced the launch of 'Permissionless Space', a feature that allows users to create their own digital communities without approval. To access this feature, users must link their Twitter account with at least 200 followers and submit a 500 GAL deposit to prevent misuse.
