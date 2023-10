Galxe Launches Permissionless Space For Users To Create Digital Communities

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Web3 credential data network Galxe has announced the launch of 'Permissionless Space', a feature that allows users to create their own digital communities without approval. To access this feature, users must link their Twitter account with at least 200 followers and submit a 500 GAL deposit to prevent misuse.