Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Circle Joins Jack Dorsey's TBD and Linux Foundation to Develop Open-Source Standards for Decentralized Identity

Binance News
2023-10-25 06:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Circle has announced its partnership with Jack Dorsey's Bitcoin subsidiary TBD and the Linux Foundation to establish a non-profit foundation. The collaboration aims to create open-source standards, credentials, and open payments built on the blockchain for decentralized identity. The partnership will focus on developing a set of open-source standards that can be used to build decentralized identity systems, allowing users to have more control over their personal information and online presence. By leveraging blockchain technology, the foundation aims to create a more secure and transparent way for individuals to manage their digital identities. In addition to creating open-source standards, the collaboration will also work on developing credentials that can be used to verify users' identities in a decentralized manner. This will help to reduce the reliance on centralized systems and improve privacy for users. The partnership will also focus on building open payments on the blockchain, enabling users to make transactions without the need for intermediaries. This will help to reduce transaction costs and increase the efficiency of the payment process. By joining forces with TBD and the Linux Foundation, Circle aims to contribute to the development of a more decentralized and secure digital identity ecosystem. The collaboration will work towards creating a more inclusive and accessible digital world for users, while also promoting the adoption of blockchain technology.
View full text