Uniswap Governance Approves Continued Funding for Uniswap Foundation

According to Foresight News, the Uniswap Foundation has announced on the X platform that Uniswap governance has approved the continuation of funding for the foundation. Previously, the Uniswap Foundation had requested a $46.2 million allocation through a proposal to support its work for the next two years. The proposed transactions have been transferred from an address starting with 0x1f98 to an address starting with 0xe571. In addition, according to Twitter user Yujin Monitoring, the UNI Foundation's custodial address has experienced a large-scale transfer of UNI tokens in the past two days, with 10.68 million UNI (approximately $46.2 million) being sold. The funds will be used for the foundation's salaries and project grants over the next two years.

