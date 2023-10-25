Microsoft To Shut Down AI-Based Drone Simulation Software Airsim

According to Foresight News, Microsoft has confirmed that it will shut down its AI-based drone simulation software, Airsim, on December 15th. This follows the company's decision to officially stop supporting the AI development platform Bonsai on October 19th. Both projects were considered part of Microsoft's 'Industrial Metaverse'. Gurdeep Pall, who previously served as the product incubation and commercial AI director, was responsible for the Bonsai project and recently oversaw the Airsim project. He left the company last month after working there for 33 years.

