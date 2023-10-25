copy link
Uniswap Foundation Clarifies No Plans for Mainnet Launch or Formal Partnership with Conduit
2023-10-25 05:13
According to Foresight News, the Uniswap Foundation has clarified that it is not planning to promote the Optimistic rollup version of Uniswap V4, enabled by EIP 1153, to the mainnet or establish a formal partnership with Conduit. The foundation expressed its pleasure at seeing the crypto infrastructure company actively launch the testnet version but emphasized that participation in the testnet does not imply a formal partnership. The testnet is a collaborative space, welcoming all protocols to participate. Previously, Conduit founder Andrew Huang announced a collaboration with the Uniswap Foundation to launch the Uniswap V4 Sandbox, which supports OP Stack rollup. The Uniswap Foundation expressed its gratitude to Conduit and other projects for their relentless efforts and contributions to the ecosystem.
