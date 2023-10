Cryptocurrency Investment Firm Operators Accused of Scamming Investors of $1.6 Million in Central African Republic

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, operators of Clé du Succès, a cryptocurrency investment company based in the Central African Republic (CAR), have been accused of scamming investors out of approximately $1.6 million and then disappearing. Clé du Succès is a registered company with a tax identification number and had promised a 20% return on investment to attract potential investors. Hundreds of defrauded CAR residents include legislators and senior government employees. Authorities have launched an investigation into the operations of Clé du Succès.