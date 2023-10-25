Cobo Launches Affordable Enterprise-Level MPC Self-Hosted Solution

According to Foresight News, digital asset custody solution provider Cobo has announced the launch of Cobo MPC Lite, an affordable enterprise-level multi-party computation (MPC) self-hosted solution. The aim is to popularize enterprise-level MPC self-hosted solutions by lowering the entry threshold and cost of MPC wallets for businesses. Cobo MPC Lite uses MPC technology and MPC-TSS technology to generate multiple private key shards separately. Parties can jointly sign transactions without exposing their private key shards to each other at any time, and a complete private key is never formed at any endpoint. This ensures that private keys never exist or are stored on any device, protecting user assets from security attacks and human errors. Cobo MPC Lite adopts a pay-as-you-go pricing model, starting at $99 per month.

