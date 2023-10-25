Safereum Accused of Exit Scam, Token Plummets Over 94%

According to Foresight News, Safereum has been accused of being an exit scam. The company allegedly unlocked the token supply using the deployment address 'safereum.eth' and sold off the tokens, causing the Safereum token (SAFEREUM) to plummet by more than 94%. The funds raised by the project on SAFEPAD fairnlaunch were also transferred to 'safereum.eth' after the project ended, resulting in a total loss of 766.98 ETH, which is approximately $1.3 million. Safereum's official account on platform X has been deleted.

