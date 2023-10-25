ARK Invest and 21Shares Obtain CUSIP Code for Bitcoin Spot ETF

According to Foresight News, ARK Invest and 21Shares have obtained a CUSIP code for their Bitcoin spot ETF 'ARKA', which is now listed on the DTCC (Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation) website. The CUSIP, or Committee on Uniform Security Identification Procedures, is a system owned by the American Bankers Association and operated by Standard & Poor's. It was established to provide a unique code for each security in North America.

