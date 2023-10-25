copy link
Starknet Announces Decentralization Roadmap
Binance News
2023-10-25 02:53
According to Foresight News, Starknet has announced its decentralization roadmap, stating that the goal of Starknet is to transition the operation of sequencers and provers to a decentralized proof-of-stake protocol. This includes two paths: implementing the various components required to run decentralized protocols and gradually transferring operational power to Starknet stakers. The process of transferring operational power to Starknet stakers consists of four paths: transitioning to a decentralized network architecture while keeping sequencer operations centralized; ensuring the availability of a fully open-source software stack; developing an increasingly extensive testing and integration network; and attracting stakers to join before the sequencer ultimately transitions to proof-of-stake.
