OpenSea Launches Shipyard, An Open-Source Repository For NFT Developers

According to Foresight News, OpenSea has announced the launch of Shipyard, an open-source repository for NFT developers. Shipyard combines multiple NFT libraries and implementations, providing resources for building various types of NFT projects. It offers developers dynamic on-chain metadata, seamlessly transferable NFTs, and encoders and decoders for implementing Seaport Improvement Proposals (SIPs).