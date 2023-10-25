copy link
OpenSea Launches Shipyard, An Open-Source Repository For NFT Developers
2023-10-25 02:33
According to Foresight News, OpenSea has announced the launch of Shipyard, an open-source repository for NFT developers. Shipyard combines multiple NFT libraries and implementations, providing resources for building various types of NFT projects. It offers developers dynamic on-chain metadata, seamlessly transferable NFTs, and encoders and decoders for implementing Seaport Improvement Proposals (SIPs).
