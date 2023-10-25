Singapore-Based Crypto Payment Gateway Triple-A Raises $10 Million In Series A Funding

According to Foresight News, Singapore-based crypto payment gateway Triple-A has completed a $10 million Series A funding round. The round was led by Peak XV Partners and Shorooq Partners. Triple-A plans to use the new funds to further develop its product suite. Founded in 2018 by fintech entrepreneur Eric Barbier, Triple-A offers stablecoin and blockchain-based payments, supporting major tokens such as USDT, USDC, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. In 2021, Triple-A received a payment institution license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

