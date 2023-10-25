Fantom Foundation Launches Fantom Sonic Testnet With New Virtual Machine And Improved Consensus Mechanism

According to Foresight News, the Fantom Foundation has launched the Fantom Sonic testnet, which includes a new virtual machine (FVM), an improved database storage system called Carmen, and an optimized Lachesis consensus mechanism. The upgrade does not require a hard fork, and existing smart contracts, services, and tools on Fantom Opera are fully compatible with Fantom Sonic. The testnet's transactions per second (TPS) are expected to reach 2000+. Users and developers are now allowed to access the Fantom Sonic testnet environment, which consists of two separate testnets. The closed testnet aims to demonstrate its maximum theoretical limit, while the open testnet is interactive, allowing any user to directly experience it. Additionally, the mainnet is planned to be released in spring 2024.

