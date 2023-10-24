US Justice Department Reveals Potential Witnesses in Sam Bankman-Fried Case

According to Foresight News, the US Justice Department has submitted documents stating that Sam Bankman-Fried's defense team may summon six potential witnesses after the prosecution completes its case presentation this week. The Justice Department's documents do not reveal the names of any potential defense witnesses, and it is currently unclear whether SBF will testify in court. The department also stated that it only plans to summon one witness when the trial resumes on Thursday. A document submitted on Monday revealed that the defense intends to summon PF2 Securities employee Joseph Pimbley as an expert witness on fund flows. Additionally, the document stated that if the defense rests on Thursday or Friday morning, the government requests the court to hold a charging conference on Friday afternoon, allowing all parties to present closing arguments on Monday morning.

