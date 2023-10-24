Solana Offers Zero Fees for Limited Time on Asset Transfers from MetaMask

According to CryptoPotato, Solana has introduced a limited-time offer for users seeking to transfer assets from their MetaMask wallet, reducing the associated fees to 0%. This fee reduction is made possible through a collaboration between the layer 1 blockchain, DeBridgeFinance, and the Solana-based wallet – Solflare. Whenever a MetaMask wallet is connected to a Solana app, users will also gain access to a trusted Solflare companion. This Solflare widget boasts a range of features, including the ability to manage tokens and NFTs, swap tokens, stake SOL, and monitor activity comprehensively. Ensuring security with balance change previews and future-spend approval warnings are some of the other features incorporated within the widget. The latest development comes a little over a month after Solana’s Solflare wallet announced its debut on MetaMask Snaps, a feature introduced by Consensys engineers that offers enhanced customization options for the MetaMask wallet, which was primarily an EVM-based platform. Until recently, compatibility issues between Solana and MetaMask had forced users to establish separate wallets for managing SOL and NFTs associated with the Solana network. However, the integration enables the seamless management of SOL and Solana-based NFTs directly within MetaMask wallets. Additionally, Solana decentralized applications (dApps) are now readily accessible through the popular Web3 wallet service provider. Solflare stands alongside 33 other third-party developers who have designed Snaps, providing users with the ability to tailor their notifications, access transaction insights before they finalize them, and customize their user interface.

View full text