Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Synthetify Suffers $230,000 Loss Due to Governance Failure

Binance News
2023-10-24 18:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Blockworks, Synthetify, a Solana-native decentralized exchange (DEX), experienced a governance failure that resulted in the loss of approximately $230,000 worth of cryptocurrency. An attacker exploited the protocol's decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) by creating and voting on their own proposals. Before other DAO members could notice the issue, the funds had already been sent to Tornado Cash. Synthetify fell into debt following FTX's meltdown in late 2021 and announced plans to restructure in April. The attacker took advantage of the DAO's inactivity by creating ten identical-looking proposals and using their own tokens to reach the voting quorum. Nine of the proposals were empty, but the tenth contained code that sent around $230,000 in USDC, mSOL, and stSOL to the attacker's address, according to security auditing firm Neodyme. The DAO's treasury still holds $89,669. This incident highlights the potential risks facing DAOs that attempt to prevent malicious actors. In the past, attackers have exploited DAO treasuries using flash loans, borrowing large amounts of governance tokens to pass harmful proposals. Serhii Kravchenko, COO of DAO infrastructure provider DeXe, suggested that DAOs should develop better notification systems for the proposal process and invest more in financial incentives to encourage member participation. Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko also commented on the issue, stating that DAOs should have veto councils that can prevent attacks caused by token voting. He emphasized the importance of paying council members to ensure they pay attention to potential threats. The Synthetify exploit serves as a reminder of the challenges and vulnerabilities that decentralized governance systems can face.
View full text