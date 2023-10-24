Buy Crypto
Maison Margiela Launches Gamified Web3 Minting Experience

Binance News
2023-10-24 17:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, Paris fashion house Maison Margiela has introduced a gamified Web3 minting experience based on the numbering system of its physical collections. The experience, referred to as 'blockchain bingo,' involves 24 token-linked digits numbered 0 to 23. Over the next few weeks, participants will compete to mint all the numbers to advance to the next stage. The activation aims to establish the foundation for Maison Margiela's future Web3 community. The rarity of the tokens varies, with 15,000 zeros and 742 number 23s available. The game concludes when the first 100 users have minted all 24 numbers or at the discretion of Maison Margiela. Minted on the Polygon network, the ERC-1155 tokens are non-transferable, and each wallet can only mint one of each number. Minting is free, with no gas fees and equal gas allocation for each user per transaction. The game is designed to reward perseverance and strategic thinking, giving players an equal chance of success. Maison Margiela's gamified mint concept is a strategic move, as the gaming industry continues to grow, with a current value of $385 billion and an expected value of over $522 billion by 2027, according to IPSOS. The fashion house has previously embraced blockchain technology, introducing on-chain certificates of authenticity and traceability for its signature Tabi footwear through near field communication (NFC) chips.
