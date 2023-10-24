copy link
Bitcoin Drops 3% After BlackRock's Spot Bitcoin ETF Ticker Removed From DTCC Website
2023-10-24 16:13
According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin quickly fell by more than 3% from its perch near $35,000 late Tuesday morning after the ticker for BlackRock's (BLK) spot bitcoin ETF – IBTC – was removed from the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation's (DTCC) website. The ticker's appearance on the DTCC site yesterday had investors speculating about imminent approval for a spot bitcoin ETF, thus playing a factor in BTC's sharp gain from the $30,000 area to more than $35,000. Data from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) shows that open interest for bitcoin futures surged to a record high of $3.4 billion on Monday, demonstrating growing interest from institutional investors. Bitcoin at last check was trading at $33,600, still higher by more than 8% over the past 24 hours.
