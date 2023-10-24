Mastercard Explores Collaboration With Self-Custody Wallet Firms

According to CoinDesk, Mastercard is considering collaboration with self-custody wallet firms such as MetaMask and Ledger. The payments giant believes that having a payments card can help wallet providers increase active users, build loyalty, and generate additional revenue streams while allowing cardholders to spend their crypto balance seamlessly. However, wallet firms face significant resource demands when introducing a card in a new region, which is where Mastercard and its issuance partners can provide support. The company is also evaluating new models for global issuance using stablecoin on-chain settlement and inexpensive fast chains. Mastercard is developing a range of innovative products and solutions for the digital assets space, including the Mastercard Multi-Token Network, Crypto Credential, CBDC Partner Program, and new card programs that connect Web2 and Web3. Large credit card networks, such as Mastercard and Visa, are continuing to advance their crypto initiatives despite challenging market conditions and regulatory uncertainty in regions like the U.S. To ensure consumer protection, price competition, and transaction monitoring requirements, Mastercard plans to release a set of franchise standards for partner firms. The company's acquisition of blockchain analytics specialist CipherTrace in 2021 enables it to provide monitoring services. Once the proposed standards are validated, Mastercard intends to issue a card targeting the EU or U.K. as the first market. The goal is to provide users with a simple solution for seamless transactions without pre-funding, spending crypto, or dealing with taxes.

View full text