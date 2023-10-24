copy link
iShares Bitcoin Trust Removed From DTCC ETF List
Binance News
2023-10-24 15:35
According to Foresight News, the iShares Bitcoin Trust by BlackRock has been removed from the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) list, as of October 24th. The reason for the removal has not been disclosed.
