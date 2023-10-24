copy link
create picture
more
1inch Team Sells 4685 stETH for 854 Million USDC
Binance News
2023-10-24 15:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the 1inch team has sold 4685 stETH tokens, exchanging them for 854 million USDC. The average selling price was $1823, resulting in a profit of $900,000. Since August 28, the 1inch team has accumulated 10,773 ETH tokens, using 15 million USDT and 2.56 million USDC to purchase them at an average price of $1,630.
View full text