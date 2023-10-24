1inch Team Sells 4685 stETH for 854 Million USDC

According to Foresight News, the 1inch team has sold 4685 stETH tokens, exchanging them for 854 million USDC. The average selling price was $1823, resulting in a profit of $900,000. Since August 28, the 1inch team has accumulated 10,773 ETH tokens, using 15 million USDT and 2.56 million USDC to purchase them at an average price of $1,630.

