Cryptocurrency Broker Atani Raises $6 Million in Funding Round Led by Cometa

According to Foresight News, comprehensive cryptocurrency broker Atani has completed a $6 million funding round led by Cometa, with participation from JME Ventures, Conexo Ventures, CDTI, and SoftBank's EMEA fintech and cryptocurrency director, Neil Cunha-Gomes. Founded in 2019, Atani recently received regulatory authorization from the Bank of Spain, allowing it to operate as a virtual asset service provider.

View full text