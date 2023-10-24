copy link
Layer1 Blockchain Injective Integrates Data With Google Cloud BigQuery
Binance News
2023-10-24 14:13
According to Foresight News, Layer1 blockchain Injective has announced the integration of its blockchain data into Google Cloud BigQuery. Core chain data from the Injective network can now be accessed through Google Cloud's data sharing platform, Analytics Hub, in BigQuery.
