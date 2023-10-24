Crypto Startup smlXL Raises $13.4 Million In Seed Funding Round

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency startup smlXL has announced the completion of a $13.4 million seed funding round, with investors including a16z crypto and Greylock. smlXL aims to make blockchain more transparent, useful, and accessible. smlXL is developing proprietary technology to leverage the determinism and transparency of blockchain for strict analysis of EVM bytecode and contracts. Last year, smlXL launched its first product, evm.codes, an interactive guide for EVM opcodes. The company's new product, evm.storage, can decode and track every Solidity contract in real-time.

