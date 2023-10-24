Euroclear Settles First Digital Note Issued By World Bank

According to Foresight News, Euroclear, a securities settlement giant, has settled its first digital note, a bond issued by the World Bank on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The bond raised €100 million ($106 million) for sustainable development activities. Citibank's Issuer Services division acted as the issuing and payment agent, TD Securities as the dealer, and Euroclear Bank as the issuer's central securities depository. Euroclear stated that this issuance marks the launch of its digital securities issuance service, which allows clients to issue, distribute, and settle fully digitalized international securities on distributed ledger technology (DLT) or blockchain technology.

