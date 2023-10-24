Prosecution Presents Evidence of Sam Bankman-Fried's Presence in Manhattan for Fraud Trial

According to Blockworks, the prosecution in the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, who is facing seven federal counts of fraud and conspiracy, has presented a series of emails and FBI cell phone tracking data to establish his presence in Manhattan. The evidence includes instances of Bankman-Fried attending dinners at exclusive hotels, meeting with investors, and participating in magazine photoshoots in New York City during 2021 and 2022. The prosecution has also revealed how they know the phone number the FBI has been tracking belongs to Bankman-Fried, through an email exchange with Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis in September 2022. The FBI's cell data analysis has pinpointed Bankman-Fried's location during various events, such as a photoshoot with Forbes Magazine, coffee with SALT Fund, a meeting with Temasek, dinner with NYC mayor Eric Adams, a meeting with IEX Trading, a meeting with New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a meeting with former President Bill Clinton, and a dinner with Saudi Prince Yasir Al Rumayyan. The prosecution has focused on Bankman-Fried's numerous political donations, although his trial for alleged campaign finance changes has not yet begun. The defense is expected to begin presenting its case after the prosecution rests early in the day.

