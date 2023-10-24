Fireblocks Hires Former NYDFS Official and Nightfall Creator for Digital Identity Roles

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency custody firm Fireblocks has hired Peter Marton, former deputy superintendent for virtual currency at the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), as its director of digital identity. Marton will help develop compliance products based on programmable blockchain technology and will report directly to Fireblocks' chief legal and compliance officer, Jason Allegrante. In addition, Chaitanya Reddy Konda, a cryptographer who co-created Nightfall, a Layer2 Rollup blockchain developed by Ernst & Young and Polygon, will join Fireblocks as a senior technical product manager for digital identity and privacy.

