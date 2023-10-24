Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Decentralized Exchange dYdX Announces Open-Source Code and Transition to Cosmos Ecosystem

Binance News
2023-10-24 13:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, decentralized exchange (DEX) dYdX has announced that it is open-sourcing its code, initiating the exchange's v4 upgrade and transitioning from a layer-2 network on Ethereum to a standalone blockchain in the Cosmos ecosystem. Open-sourcing code is a fundamental aspect of the blockchain ethos, as it provides transparency for developers, allowing them to review, detect bugs, and improve quality. If the proposal is accepted by the community and passes a governance vote led by the dYdX Foundation, the blockchain's new main network, or 'mainnet,' will go live. dYdX Trading Inc., the initial developer behind the exchange, stated that the v4 upgrade will make the exchange fully decentralized and community-operated. This means that the company will no longer control the protocol and will not collect trading fees, according to a press release seen by CoinDesk. Antonio Juliano, dYdX's Trading founder and CEO, expressed excitement about the development, stating that it is a significant moment for DeFi, as it involves fully decentralizing a platform with a product-market fit and an average of a billion dollars traded on dYdX every day. After the v4 upgrade goes live on mainnet, changes to the stack will be made through governance votes by the community via the dYdX Foundation. In July, the dYdX test network went live on Cosmos.
View full text