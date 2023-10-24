copy link
create picture
more
Digital Currency Group Reports Q3 Revenue of $188 Million, Driven by Grayscale
Binance News
2023-10-24 13:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Digital Currency Group (DCG) has released its third-quarter financial report, revealing a total revenue of $188 million, primarily driven by Grayscale. In its Q3 update, DCG stated that civil litigation is unfavorable for the company, adding that 'there is no evidence to suggest that DCG, its founder and CEO Barry Silbert, or our employees engaged in any misconduct.'
View full text