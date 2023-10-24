copy link
Dune Announces Integration Of ZkSync Era Data For Developers And Analysts
2023-10-24 13:03
According to Foresight News, Dune, a Web3 data analytics infrastructure, has announced the integration of zkSync Era data. This integration will allow developers and data analysts to access the complete on-chain history of zkSync Era.
