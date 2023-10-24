Grayscale Investments Launches Crypto Sector Index Series In Partnership With FTSE Russell

According to Foresight News, Grayscale Investments has announced the launch of a new framework for cryptocurrency asset categories called 'Grayscale Crypto Sectors'. The company has also established a new partnership with FTSE Russell, a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange and a London-based index provider, to introduce the FTSE Grayscale Crypto Sector Index Series. The index series consists of five different cryptocurrency industry indices: Currency, Smart Contract Platforms, Finance, Consumer and Culture, and Utilities and Services. This new framework aims to provide investors with a more comprehensive understanding of the cryptocurrency market and its various sectors.

