Grayscale Investments Launches Crypto Sector Index Series In Partnership With FTSE Russell
Binance News
2023-10-24 12:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Grayscale Investments has announced the launch of a new framework for cryptocurrency asset categories called 'Grayscale Crypto Sectors'. The company has also established a new partnership with FTSE Russell, a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange and a London-based index provider, to introduce the FTSE Grayscale Crypto Sector Index Series. The index series consists of five different cryptocurrency industry indices: Currency, Smart Contract Platforms, Finance, Consumer and Culture, and Utilities and Services. This new framework aims to provide investors with a more comprehensive understanding of the cryptocurrency market and its various sectors.
