Cube Exchange Raises $9 Million In Seed Funding To Develop Hybrid Trading Platform

According to Foresight News, Cube Exchange, a hybrid trading platform that combines traditional finance with blockchain technology, has raised $9 million in seed funding. Investors in the round include Asymmetry Technologies, Susquehanna Private Equity Investments, LLLP, Everstake, Foundation Capital, Big Brain Holdings, Third Kind Venture Capital, Arche Fund, WW Ventures, and members of the Cube.Exchange management team. Cube.Exchange will initially launch as a spot exchange and plans to expand to other products next year.

