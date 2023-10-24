Walmart's Store N°8 And Outlier Ventures Launch Web3 Accelerator Program

According to Foresight News, Walmart's incubation division Store N°8 and Outlier Ventures have jointly launched a 12-week Web3 accelerator program called Store N°8 Base Camp. The program focuses on using decentralized solutions to improve retail and business models. Over 370 startups applied for the program, with five teams emerging as winners. These include Web3 advertising company HypeLab, programmable payment infrastructure Reveel, Web3 marketing firm Tide Protocol, Web3 growth analytics platform Tokenguard, and cross-border payment platform Unblock.

View full text