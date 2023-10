DYdX Open Sources Its V4 Code, Becomes Public Benefit Corporation

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, dYdX has open-sourced its V4 code. In mid-October, dYdX founder Antonio announced that dYdX Trading Inc. had officially updated its charter to become a Public Benefit Corporation. Antonio stated, 'As an open-source software developer, we will not operate or generate transaction fee revenue from dYdX V4.'