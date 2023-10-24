copy link
DYdX Open Sources Its V4 Code, Becomes Public Benefit Corporation
2023-10-24 12:14
According to Foresight News, dYdX has open-sourced its V4 code. In mid-October, dYdX founder Antonio announced that dYdX Trading Inc. had officially updated its charter to become a Public Benefit Corporation. Antonio stated, 'As an open-source software developer, we will not operate or generate transaction fee revenue from dYdX V4.'
