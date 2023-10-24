Gnosis Active Treasury Management Sells 3000 WstETH For 6.2 Million DAI

According to Foresight News, Scopescan has detected that within the past hour, an address marked as Gnosis: Active Treasury Management has sold 3000 wstETH for 6.2 million DAI. Following this transaction, the address has withdrawn 16,800 wstETH (equivalent to approximately $35 million) from Maker and deposited 5000 wstETH into the Gnosis Chain: ETH-xDAI Omni Bridge.

