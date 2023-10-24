iZiSwap Launches The Ultra Evolution Liquidity Mining Event on Mantle Network

According to Foresight News, iZiSwap, a decentralized exchange (DEX) platform on the Mantle Network, has launched The Ultra Evolution liquidity mining event. The initial phase supports three liquidity pools: CTT/USDT, AXL/USDC, and LEND/USDC. Assets from projects such as Lido, Symbiosis, Pendle, XY Finance, Stella, Ondo Finance, and ApeX Protocol are expected to be added in the future. iZiSwap has also partnered with liquidity management protocols like Bella Protocol, Range Protocol, and Solv Protocol to simultaneously launch external strategy vaults, supporting assets such as USDC, USDT, WETH, and WMNT. The first and second phases of The Ultra Evolution have been completed on networks like BNB Chain and zkSync Era. This event is jointly launched with Mantle Network.

