Ledger Launches Wallet Recovery Solution With Coincover Support

According to Foresight News, Ledger has announced the launch of Ledger Recover, a wallet recovery solution supported by Coincover. The solution is a paid, optional subscription-based wallet recovery service. Ledger stated that 'the subscription to Ledger Recover is not automatic, and users must pay the subscription fee and approve the creation of a backup on their Ledger Nano X.' The feature is now available to all Ledger Nano X users.

View full text