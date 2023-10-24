copy link
Ledger Launches Wallet Recovery Solution With Coincover Support
2023-10-24 11:04
According to Foresight News, Ledger has announced the launch of Ledger Recover, a wallet recovery solution supported by Coincover. The solution is a paid, optional subscription-based wallet recovery service. Ledger stated that 'the subscription to Ledger Recover is not automatic, and users must pay the subscription fee and approve the creation of a backup on their Ledger Nano X.' The feature is now available to all Ledger Nano X users.
