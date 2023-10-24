Cosmos-Based Noble Raises $3 Million in Seed Funding Led by Polychain Capital

According to Foresight News, Cosmos ecosystem application chain Noble has announced the completion of a $3 million seed funding round led by Polychain Capital. Other participants in the funding round included Circle Ventures, Borderless Capital, Wintermute Ventures, Hustle Fund, CMCC Global, and Interop. Noble is currently collaborating with Circle to bring native USDC to the Cosmos and Cosmos Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) ecosystem.

