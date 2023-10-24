copy link
create picture
more
Haru Invest Plans Temporary Server Shutdown Due To Maintenance Costs
Binance News
2023-10-24 08:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, South Korean cryptocurrency financial company Haru Invest has announced plans to temporarily shut down its servers in the coming weeks, citing server maintenance costs as the largest fixed expense. The company will preserve and store all relevant data during this period and will decide whether to restart the servers during asset allocation.
View full text