Sound.xyz Launches Song Gifting Feature on Web3 Music NFT Platform
Binance News
2023-10-24 07:55
According to Foresight News, Web3 music NFT platform Sound.xyz has announced the launch of a new song gifting feature called Gifts, which allows users to directly gift songs to others from Sound. In July 2023, Sound.xyz completed a $20 million funding round led by a16z, with participation from Collab+Currency, Sound Ventures, Palm Tree Crew, Scalar Capital, and A Capital. Individual investors included Snoop Dogg, One Direction musician Ryan Tedder, and music producer Tay Keith.
