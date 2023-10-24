copy link
Astar Network Launches zkEVM Testnet zKatana
2023-10-24 07:24
According to Foresight News, Astar Network, a smart contract platform in the Polkadot ecosystem, has announced the launch of its Astar zkEVM testnet, zKatana. The Astar zkEVM is supported by the Polygon Chain Development Kit (CDK), which provides an Ethereum-compatible scalability solution for applications, allowing developers to integrate more easily using existing tools and infrastructure.
